Liam Harrison says Takeru doesn’t stand a chance against Superlek under Muay Thai rules: “He’d cut Takeru into pieces”

Liam Harrison may have been impressed by Takeru Segawa’s grit and determination against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 165, but the British striking legend feels the plot would have been far different had the two faced off in Muay Thai.

The Leeds slugger believes the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion would have lit up the debuting superstar in proximity with his elbows in four-ounce gloves instead of the back-and-forth exchange that saw Takeru have his moments during certain stretches of the fight.

Speaking to The City Life Project, ‘Hitman’ offered:

“If a kickboxer tries to come in and box someone like Superlek in Muay Thai, his elbows are so f****ing dangerous, he’ll just fire that spear elbow straight through the middle so fast. If he’s fighting under Muay Thai rules in the 4-ounce gloves, I think he’d cut Takeru into pieces to be honest.”

Watch the full interview here:

Even without deploying his elbows, ‘The Kicking Machine’ did enough damage to pick up his biggest world title defense inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, this past January.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym product waltzed into enemy territory without showing any fear for the three-division K-1 world champion’s weapons, and that attacking mindset was one of many things that spurred him onto his 13th promotional win at ONE 165.

Can Superlek unlock two-sport world championship status this year?

With his victory earlier this year, Superlek has effectively wiped out most of the division’s top contenders.

Though there will be up-and-comers or young talents who should make headway and stake a shot at gold, it’s hard to see anyone excelling past ‘The Kicking Machine’s’ impenetrable arsenal at this point.

Still, the 28-year-old is always up for a challenge, and that could come in the form of a rematch against Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship somewhere this year.

Though he beat ‘The Iron Man’ in one of the most epic brawls in Muay Thai history at ONE Friday Fights 34 last year, the flyweight kickboxing king failed to meet his end on the scales, which wiped away his chances of securing two-sport dominance.

Fans eager to relive their dynamite fight can do so by watching the full fight replay on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.