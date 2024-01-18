ONE Championship is returning to Japan for the first time in four years, with ONE 165 taking place inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on January 28. The main event will feature one of the promotion’s most recognizable stars in the form of Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion has amassed an extremely impressive resume since he debuted in 2019, with four of his 12 victories being either a knockout or TKO.

His May 2022 clash with Taiki Naito was certainly one of his top-tier performances.

'The Kicking Machine' was an intimidating presence inside the ONE circle after logging four straight wins since debuting, but was made to feel the sting of defeat in 2021.

The Naito bout was a litmus test of sorts for Superlek in the eyes of ONE Championship fans to see whether he can breakthrough and become a world champion as their bout was a quarterfinal clash in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

For the better part of nine minutes, fans inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium witnessed an all-out war that saw Superlek unleash every trick in the book to eventually claim the victory via unanimous decision.

Who is Takeru Segawa, Superlek’s ONE 165 opponent?

Superlek will need every ounce of power in his veins as Takeru Segawa will not be showing him any quarter.

'The Natural Born Crusher' put together 43 wins since debuting in 2007, with 25 of his victims falling victim to TKO or knockout - a list that he will look to add Superlek to.

Superlek is doing all he can to prepare for the big bout and will look to successfully defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship for a second time.

