Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on Jon Jones' latest comments about him and clapped back at his claims about what would transpire if they had fought at heavyweight. The former two-division UFC champion didn't believe Jones and recalled his stance being much different when he was actively competing.

Jones and Cormier had a bitter and personal rivalry that saw them compete in two light heayvweight title fights inside the octagon as well as a brawl following a press conference. They never shied away from sharing their opinions of each other, but appeared to have been more cordial at UFC events in recent years.

Jones recently added more fuel to the fire as he claimed he would have defeated Cormier much easier at heavyweight compared to how he defeated him at 205 pounds.

In his latest appearance on ESPN's First Take, 'DC' responded and mentioned that 'Bones' never wanted to fight him at heavyweight because he didn't want the former Olympic wrestler to have any advantages:

"[Jones] when I was actively fighting said, 'I would not fight Daniel at heavyweight cause it gives him an advantage. That's where he's best at'. Molly, I'm 46 years old, I am retired. I swing a golf club in my free time. Yeah, he's out of his mind."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments regarding Jon Jones below:

Daniel Cormier admits losing to Jon Jones was something he regretted

Daniel Cormier recently shared his honest thoughts on his two losses to Jon Jones and admitted that the second loss in particular was something that he regretted from his career.

Home of Fight posted a clip from Jones' Instagram story, which shows Cormier discussing his second loss to 'Bones' and explaining what he did wrong that resulted in his defeat. He said:

"I lost that fight in Anaheim to Jones and I was fighting really well and I kinda started talking to him and I lost track and I lost focus and I end up getting kicked in the head. So yeah, I should have stayed locked in. That's probably the thing I regret the most."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments regarding his loss to Jon Jones below:

Expand Tweet

