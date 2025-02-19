“He’s the nicest guy ever” - Nico Carrillo says Nabil Anane was extremely gracious after beating him at ONE 170

Third-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai contender 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of Scotland may have bowed his head in defeat last January when the 26-year-old suffered a first-round technical knockout loss to Nabil Anane at ONE 170.

But the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy was grateful for his opponent's graciousness and had nothing but nice words to say about the six-foot-four-inch tall phenom.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Carrillo gave Anane his props.

'King of the North' said:

"And you know what, he’s the nicest guy ever. He’s just so sound, so down to earth, I mean, there’s no bad blood. He’s just the same as anybody else, just trying to make a living, try to better the lives, try to better the family’s lives. That’s it."

Anane defeated Carrillo in epic fashion at ONE 170, knocking the Scottish fighter down three times in a rather one-sided beatdown to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

The 20-year-old will now move on to face the division's best fighter and one of the pound-for-pound greats of the world today.

Nabil Anane to unify bantamweight Muay Thai throne with Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 in Saitama

Interim titleholder Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand is set to unify the divisional throne with reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand.

The two trade strikes at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

