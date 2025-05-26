  • home icon
  • “He's an okay fighter” - Johan Ghazali not impressed with battle-hardened veteran Diego Paez

"He's an okay fighter" - Johan Ghazali not impressed with battle-hardened veteran Diego Paez

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified May 26, 2025 08:02 GMT
Johan Ghazali and Diego Paez - Photo by ONE Championship
Johan Ghazali and Diego Paez [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

18-year-old Malaysian Muay Thai sensation and ONE Championship phenom 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali doesn't see anything special in upcoming opponent Diego Paez.

Ghazali is set to make his return to the ONE Championship ring next month against the Colombian knockout artist, and he's looking to make a statement. Speaking to Goated Combat in a recent interview, Ghazali talked about Paez and what he thinks of his next foe.

'Jojo' said:

"He's older than me. He's I think he's like 30-something? Like 32 or something. So, he's more than a decade older than me. Obviously has more experience than me. I would expect that. And other than that, I've watched his fights. He's an okay fighter. He's not the same as like other Thai fighters. So, he's got to watch out for his spinning attacks."
Malaysian star 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is set to face Colombia's Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Ghazali says improved training camp will lead to positive results: "It's a lot better this time"

'Jojo' Johan Ghazali promises fans a better performance in his return fight, after losing to Johan Estupinan in his last one. He told Goated Combat his training camp has been much better this time around.

'Jojo' said:

"I wouldn't say I'm training harder, but technique-wise, strategy-wise, it's a lot better this time. So, that's a bonus. And other than that, I'm fit, you know, weight slowly getting into place. Other than that, I'm just waiting."

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
