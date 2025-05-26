“He's an okay fighter” - Johan Ghazali not impressed with battle-hardened veteran Diego Paez

18-year-old Malaysian Muay Thai sensation and ONE Championship phenom 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali doesn't see anything special in upcoming opponent Diego Paez.

Ghazali is set to make his return to the ONE Championship ring next month against the Colombian knockout artist, and he's looking to make a statement. Speaking to Goated Combat in a recent interview, Ghazali talked about Paez and what he thinks of his next foe.

'Jojo' said:

"He's older than me. He's I think he's like 30-something? Like 32 or something. So, he's more than a decade older than me. Obviously has more experience than me. I would expect that. And other than that, I've watched his fights. He's an okay fighter. He's not the same as like other Thai fighters. So, he's got to watch out for his spinning attacks."

Malaysian star 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is set to face Colombia's Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Johan Ghazali says improved training camp will lead to positive results: "It's a lot better this time"

'Jojo' Johan Ghazali promises fans a better performance in his return fight, after losing to Johan Estupinan in his last one. He told Goated Combat his training camp has been much better this time around.

'Jojo' said:

"I wouldn't say I'm training harder, but technique-wise, strategy-wise, it's a lot better this time. So, that's a bonus. And other than that, I'm fit, you know, weight slowly getting into place. Other than that, I'm just waiting."

