"He's been one of the best fighters for the UFC ever" - Internet personality Dan Bilzerian gives his take on Conor McGregor

Internet personality Dan Bilzerian recently gave his thoughts on UFC superstar Conor McGregor, stating that the Irishman is one of the greatest self-promoters he has ever seen.

Conor McGregor is a man many attribute to being a key factor in the transition of MMA from being truly niche to fully mainstream. His outspoken personality and exciting fighting style generated huge PPV buys, the likes of which had never been seen in MMA prior to his involvement.

Dan Bilzerian recently featured on the Real Quick with Mike Swick Podcast. There he gave his thoughts on the financial success Conor McGregor has had during his time with the UFC. He stated the following:

"Conor's been amazing at being a hype man. I've never seen self-promotion on his level ever. He's talked the s***, he's back it up. He's had some speeches at press conferences that I've thought were f***ing hilarious... If you look at the end of somebody's career and judge them by it... He's probably been one of the best fighters for the UFC ever."

Dan Bilzerian discusses the beef between Conor McGregor and MGK

Dan Bilzerian also discussed Conor McGregor's recent scuffle with singer/rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the VMAs. The two men can be seen having a word with each other before McGregor hurls a drink. He then also threw a punch at Machine Gunn Kelly before security separated the two men.

A multitude of rumors have circulated as to why the altercation broke out. These includes some talk of one man refusing to take a picture with the other, as well as McGregor messaging MGK's partner. Bilzerian had the following to say:

"MGK has always been a really nice guy to me. He's always been like super nice dude. So it seems very out of character if there wasn't some kind of underlying beef... I would be very surprised if Conor just went up to him and said hey can I have a photo. And he's like f*** off. That doesn't seem like him. So I don't know. I don't know why Conor flipped out."

You can check out the full podcast episode featuring Dan Bilzerian below:

