Watch: Conor McGregor cheers for the Dallas Cowboys from the VIP stands at SoFi Stadium 

Conor McGregor recently visited the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. He was seen in the VIP stand as he watched on and cheered during the Los Angeles Chargers' first game at the stadium. They faced fellow NFL side the Dallas Cowboys.

The Irishman posted about the match on his own Instagram account. In the caption, he wrote:

"An honor for myself and the @tidlsport team to be welcomed by the LA Chargers for the first game in their new stadium. Incredible atmosphere! @chargers @sofistadium @tidlsport #tidltour"

The game ended with a 20-17 score in favor of the Dallas Cowboys. Conor McGregor is apparently a supporter of the Cowboys. He even received an honorary 'Proper No. 12' jersey from the Dallas Cowboys after the conclusion of the game. The shirt was a reference to McGregor's successful Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand.

McGregor also shares a good relationship with the owner of the Cowboys, Jerry Jones. In fact, based off of their friendship, Conor McGregor suggested that his UFC 257 rematch with Dustin Poirier be held at the Cowboys Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Dallas, Texas.

"I accept, Jan 23rd is on! My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans! Then Manny."

Jones responded positively to McGregor's idea. He said in a radio interview:

"Very much open to it. Very open to it. I’m a real admirer of his. He’s one of the neatest individuals I think I’ve met, period. He has an unbelievable... to be as physical as he is, he has an unbelievable personality and charisma. He’s special. It would be quite a day for AT&T Stadium to have him."

Conor McGregor and Sean O'Malley appeared to be in a deep conversation at the Chargers vs. Cowboys game

UFC bantamweight star Sean O'Malley posted a video to Instagram that showed him in conversation with the 'Notorious' megastar at the SoFi Stadium. Even though the video does not have any sound, the two appeared to be in a deep and civil discussion.

O'Malley has said on many occasions that Conor McGregor inspired him to create the kind of business model he follows in terms of financial success in the UFC. 'Suga' even captioned his post: "The Notorious Two."

