"He’s one of my favorites to watch" – Lito Adiwang says Rodtang’s unique "aura" places him right at the top of the ONE roster

Lito Adiwang always wants to put on a show for the fans each time he competes under the ONE Championship banner. In his opinion, there’s one fighter on the roster that does that better than anybody else and that’s something that inspires him as a fan.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has built such a strong reputation for always delivering under the brightest lights, which has evolved him into a global martial arts star.

‘The Iron Man’ is able to back up his always entertaining style by being one of the best strikers in the world so fans always know they’re in for a show when he’s in action.

As the dominant champion in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division, there isn’t anyone that can match the feeling of excitement when Rodtang makes his way down the ramp.

Adiwang spoke about his own adoration of what the champ brings to the table during a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

“If you ask me about styles and who impressed me the most it’s Rodtang’s style. We know and we saw in every fight he electrifies the crowd. He brings the fight, win or lose the fans are happy.

“Even I, I’m an athlete and as an athlete I want to watch certain athletes too. He’s one of my favorites to watch. That aura that you get, that’s why I pick Rodtang.”

Lito Adiwang will try to emulate Rodtang in his next fight

Lito Adiwang is able to draw inspiration and motivation from some of his favourite fighters and their ability to leave a lasting impact each time they compete.

In his return at ONE Fight Night 19, he will look to maintain his flawless run since returning from a career-threatening injury in 2023.

Standing across from him on February 16 will be Danial Williams, an opponent that both Adiwang and Rodtang will now have in common.

Williams is another competitor that never fails to put on a great contest for the fans and that’s likely to be no different inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this week.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.