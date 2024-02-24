"He's paying these guys to take the punch" - UFC veteran blasts "juiced up rich kid" Jake Paul for fighting "washed up" MMA fighters

Jake Paul has just been targeted by yet another UFC fighter. In this case, it is longtime lightweight Michael Johnson, whose recent appearance on the Slick & Thick podcast saw him lobby PED accusations Paul's way while also criticizing how he built up his combat sports career.

Johnson opined that Paul was merely an upper-class child who abuses PEDs and fights professional mixed martial artists who are past their prime. This has been a point of criticism that Paul has faced since the beginning of his career, that he primarily boxes aging MMA fighters out of their element.

When asked for his opinion on the Paul brothers, Johnson did not hold back.

"I like Logan better than Jake, but I don't like either one either."

Furthermore, the lightweight power-puncher dismissed any talk of 'The Problem Child' being recognized as a fighter despite his tremendous success in the squared circle.

"That dude ain't no f***ing fighter. He's just a rich kid that's juiced up and they can afford to stay in shape. He might have a little skill, like hand-wise, but he's medicore. He's fighting washed up guys that have taken checks and that are okay with going in there and not giving their 100%."

Check out Michael Johnson discredit Jake Paul (0:02 and 0:23):

Johnson made some serious allegations against 'The Problem Child', accusing him of paying his more experienced opponents to take a dive. This has been a conspiracy theory that's surrounded most of Paul's performances, with many struggling to accept how well he has done against former world champions.

For now, however, Paul is yet to respond to Johnson's claims.

Jake Paul's last win

Jake Paul has outlined his goal of becoming a world champion boxer. So, as things stand, he is no longer interested in boxing MMA fighters. Instead, he has focused on climbing the ranks by fighting boxers. He most recently fought Andre August, who he knocked out within two minutes of round one.

Check out Jake Paul knocking out Andre August:

It was an emphatic win over an opponent with more amateur and professional experience than him. Now, he is scheduled to face Ryan Bourland, a former Golden Gloves champion with a 17–2 professional record.