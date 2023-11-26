"He’s ready for Canelo” - Terence Crawford showers David Benavidez in praise following stoppage win and breaks down his boxing skills

David Benavidez extended his unbeaten record to 28-0 following a sixth-round stoppage win over Demetrius Andrade on Saturday.

Benavidez retained the WBC interim super-middleweight title with the victory and was praised by fellow world champion Terence Crawford in the aftermath of the clash.

'Bud' was highly impressed with the skills of 'The Mexican Monster', who was able to put on a dominant showing against the previously undefeated Andrade.

Crawford was interviewed by Fight Hype, where he shared his thoughts on David Benavidez's performance:

"He looked spectacular, he did wonderful... He's relentless, his pressure, but it's smart pressure. He comes in behind his jab, throwing straight punches, going to the body, up and down. Just got to tighten up a little bit on the defense but other than that, he good. He's ready for Canelo."

In the past, there have been calls for David Benavidez and Canelo Alvarez to face-off in the ring. Terence Crawford believes now is the time for Benavidez to take on the Mexican.

David Benavidez calls for clash with Canelo Alvarez following stoppage victory this weekend

David Benavidez has now positioned himself as the mandatory WBC challenger to Canelo Alvarez's undisputed super-middleweight title, and fans have rallied behind him and called for a clash between the pair.

After stopping Demetrius Andrade, the undefeated super-middleweight was interviewed in the ring, where he called for a fight with Alvarez:

"Just a reminder to let everyone know who the f**k the real champ at 168 [pounds] is. They wanna see me vs. Canelo, and that's what we want too. I'm the youngest super-middleweight champion in the world, three-time world champion, now just give me the fight we all want to see. Who wants to see Benavidez vs. Canelo? That's who y'all wanna see? Let's get it."

'The Mexican Monster' had expressed his wish to face Canelo Alvarez following his victory over Caleb Plant in March. While the interim WBC super-middleweight champion did not receive the matchup then, his recent victory may have done enough to earn him a mega-fight with the undisputed super-middleweight champion.