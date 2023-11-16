"You’re walking into a street fight” - Terence Crawford entertains fighting in the UFC and breaks down the difficulties boxers face in MMA

Terence Crawford is arguably the pound-for-pound No.1 boxer in the world right now.

'Bud' holds a record of 40-0 with 31 KOs and is coming off of the best performance of his career, an epic ninth-round TKO win over Errol Spence Jr.

Crawford became the first undisputed welterweight champion in boxing's four-belt era. Furthermore, he made history by becoming the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion in two weight divisions.

The sky is the limit for Terence Crawford right now, and as such, he was recently asked if he would venture into the world of MMA to compete in an epic crossover event.

Given Francis Ngannou's recent performance against Tyson Fury, Crawford was asked by a reporter if he could "get one back" for the sport of boxing. A video of 'Bud' wrestling recently went viral, as he showcased surprising levels of skill in the grappling art.

During his recent interview, Terence Crawford said this:

"I've always told y'all... I can wrestle, I can definitely wrestle. But there's more than wrestling that goes into UFC. You've got jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, boxing, wrestling. You've got so many aspects of fighting that go into a fight [in MMA]. It's like you're walking into a street fight with a fighter that's got all kinds of street fighting abilities. You go in there and he kicks you, then what? We definitely could get it back, but don't kick me man."

Watch the video below from 2:30:

Why was Terence Crawford stripped of his IBF welterweight title?

In July, Terence Crawford defeated Errol Spence Jr. in stunning fashion to become the undisputed welterweight champion.

The fight was a much-anticipated affair, with both men entering undefeated, with records of 39-0 and 28-0 respectively. But Crawford put on a masterclass, dominating the bout from the opening bell.

He knocked his opponent down on three occasions before stopping Spence Jr. in Round 9.

'Bud' added the WBC, WBA, IBF, and The Ring titles to the WBO title he already had, but just months after his win over 'Truth', he was stripped of his IBF title.

Errol Spence Jr. had activated the rematch clause in their contract, meaning that Terence Crawford has a legal obligation to fight 'Truth' next. But the sanctioning body had ordered the former IBF title holder to fight surging contender Jaron Ennis next.

'Bud' was granted a two-month window to come to an agreement with Ennis over terms but was stripped of his title after the two-month deadline expired. 'Boots' has now been awarded an interim title.