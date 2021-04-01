"He's the realest on my team" - Israel Adesanya shows off the brand new car he gifted his father

UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently tweeted this quote: "When you help me garden, you deserve all the flowers." Attached to the tweet was a video featuring an all-new Bentley Continental GT, supposedly being driven by 'The Last Stylebenders' father.

Israel Adesanya gifted his father the car as a token of appreciation and gratitude, calling him his "realest" team member. In the caption, Israel Adesanya wrote -

"Upgraded my pops cuz he the realest on my team! I don’t wait for my loved ones to pass on before I give them their (flowers emoji)"

Upgraded my pops cuz he the realest on my team! I don’t wait for my loved ones to pass on before I give them their 💐 pic.twitter.com/HeIx6QlJRU — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 1, 2021

The Bentley Continental GT is the second lavish car Israel Adesanya has gifted his parents in one month. At the end of February, leading up to his bout with UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz, Israel Adesanya gifted his mother a Porche. He said -

"Where we come from, from our culture, like it's a sign of success, you know. When you can do something like that. I just want to spread love, spread joy, and inspire"

What is next for Israel Adesanya?

Israel Adesanya attempted to move up and capture the Light Heavyweight title while also holding the Middleweight title. Jan Blachowicz defended his title against Adesanya in the headliner of UFC 259 on March 6, 2021. Using his weight and wrestling, Jan Blachowicz put on an outstanding performance and won via unanimous decision.

Israel Adesanya took the first loss of his professional career and will continue to defend his Middleweight title for now. There are a number of possible opponents for the Nigerian champion. Yet the one fight that seems to be shaping up as the most likely matchup is a rematch with former UFC Middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker.

Israel Adesanya beat Robert Whittaker in October 2019 to take over the Middleweight division. After the loss at UFC 243, 'Bobby Knuckles' went off-radar. He resurfaced mid 2020 and started his quest to regain the title.

Robert Whittaker made his comeback against British fighter Darren Till at UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs Till in July, 2020. Robert Whittaker seemed much sharper than he did in his previous outing, with his striking and ground skills polished and fight IQ on point.

Making an example of just how devastating oblique kicks can be, Robert Whittaker destroyed Darren Till's knee to stagger the latter's efficiency. Whittaker won the fight via unanimous decision.

Robert Whittaker then faced a promising contender in Jared Cannonier at UFC 254 in October, 2020. In a win that acted as a huge stepping stone in Whittaker's pursuit of the title, he went the distance with his formidable opponent and won the fight via unanimous decision.

Whittaker is scheduled to face Kelvin Gastelum on April 17. Should the Australian win the fight, he will surely be next in line for a shot at the title.