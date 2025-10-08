“He's really cool” - Jonathan Di Bella reveals his ‘favorite fighter’ in ONE Championship

Strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella has been steadily maintaining his solid standing as a fighter. It, however, has not stopped him from recognizing and admiring what others in the game have done, including that of fellow ONE Championship titleholder Regian Eersel.

The 29-year-old Canadian-Italian star spoke about it through the course of his recent interview session with the South China Morning Post, sharing how 'The Immortal' has impressed him a lot and how he considers Eersel as his favorite fighter in the "Home of Martial Arts."

Jonathan Di Bella said:

"Yeah, he's (Eersel) one of my favorite fighters in ONE Championship right now. He is my favorite fighter in ONE Championship. I had the chance to train with him, and I was even more impressed. He's really cool."

Check out what Di Bella had to say below, beginning at 23:05:

ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Eersel was last in action in August, successfully defending his championship belt by knocking out British challenger George Jarvis in the opening round of their title clash.

Di Bella, meanwhile, returned to the summit of the featherweight kickboxing class by becoming the division's undisputed king following his unanimous decision win over erstwhile world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai in their headlining unification bout at ONE Fight Night 36 on Oct. 3.

It was a payback for the Team Di Bella Kickboxing standout after he lost to Prajanchai in June last year for the then-vacant strawweight kickboxing belt. The win was also doubly special as he also earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

ONE Fight Night 36 took place at the famed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Its full replay is available on demand to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jonathan Di Bella keen on dipping his hands in Muay Thai

After becoming the undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion with his victory at ONE Fight Night 36, Jonathan Di Bella may dip his hands next in Muay Thai.

He shared such a possibility in an interview with ONE Championship in the lead-up to his most recent match, relaying that while he is committed to the kickboxing lane, making a foray in the "art of eight limbs" is something he is considering.

Jonathan Di Bella said:

"For now, I just want to focus on winning the belt back in kickboxing, then we can talk about Muay Thai. Yeah, 100 percent."

If ever Jonathan Di Bella pushes through with his Muay Thai push, he could be set for another collision course at some point against rival Prajanchai, who is currently the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

