"He's rotten at his core" - When Daniel Cormier correctly predicted that Jon Jones will keep making the same mistakes in the future

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier were scheduled to headline the UFC 200 main event. However, 'Bones' had to drop out of the fight after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs.

In the lead-up to their fight, DC and Jones did an interview with Joe Rogan. During the interview, Cormier predicted that the 34-year-old would not clean up his act and would continue making the same mistakes as before:

"Sobering truth is, his [Jon Jones] history dictates and determines that the same thing is gonna happen. That is his character, that is him at his core. I look at that young lady, that PR lady that's on his team now and I see in her eyes, she knows she's fighting a losing battle. I look at his coaches, I see that these guys know that this kid will not change. He won't. He will not change, he's the same guy, he's rotten at his core and he will continue to f--k up," said Daniel Cormier.

Cormier was referring to Jones' failed drug tests and his multiple run-ins with the law. 'DC' also added that he believed Jones would not learn from his mistakes:

"You don't constantly make mistakes. You make mistakes but you don't do them over and over and over and over. you don't do that. When you make a mistake, it changes you, you try to make yourself better."

Jon Jones was arrested for the fourth time since 2012 on Friday morning

The UFC and Jones’ team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jon Jones was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Friday morning, Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metro PD told @marc_raimondi The UFC and Jones’ team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jon Jones was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Friday morning, Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metro PD told @marc_raimondi.



Jon Jones had yet another run-in with the law on Friday morning. He was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro PD on charges of misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. The incident happened less than 24 hours after his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

'Bones' is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center and will be present before the court on Saturday.

Prior to this, the 34-year-old had two DUI offenses against his name. Jones was also arrested in 2015 for a hit-and-run case involving a pregnant woman.

