“He’s a savage” – Kade Ruotolo speaks about father's influence in BJJ and surfing at a young age

If you have ever wondered why Tye and Kade Ruotolo are so similar, you need look no further than the man that raised them.

Both brothers share their two main passions in life, and it’s safe to say that they’re pretty good at both of them. Jiu-jitsu and surfing have dominated their lives from a young age but that’s exactly the kind of lifestyle they want to be living, a habit passed down to them from their father.

Looking to emulate and follow in his footsteps, the Ruotolo brothers became passionate about both pursuits early on in life, and it’s paid dividends for them already.

Kade Ruotolo spoke about how both brothers take after their father during their recent appearance on The Fighter and The Kid podcast:

“We're clones of our pops pretty much. We started training and surfing everything at the same time. We were like 3 years old when we strived to be like him. He can still get barreled in overhead waves, blackbelt subs. He's a savage.”

Watch the full interview below:

Kade Ruotolo will look to continue adding to his family's legacy at ONE 165

Getting Tye and Kade Ruotolo interested in jiu-jitsu at a young age is one of the best things that their father could have possibly presented them with.

Now, at just 20 years old, both brothers are two of the best grapplers in the world because of their dedication to training and competing from such an early stage in life.

They both hold submission grappling world championships in ONE, and Kade is next up to try and maintain their undefeated run. At ONE 165 in Japan on January 28, he will go head-to-head with Tommy Langaker for a second time in back-to-back title defenses.

Langaker’s sky high confidence off the back of his IBJJF world championship win is sure to lead to an even better contest the second time around.

ONE 165 will air live from the Ariake Arena in Japan on January 28. Check local listings for more details.