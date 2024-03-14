"He's a scu*bag, innit" - Leon Edwards' brother claps back at Colby Covington over remarks about their late father

Leon Edwards' brother, Fabian Edwards, has finally spoken out against Colby Covington's past remarks about their late father. Ahead of the American's UFC 296 title fight with 'Rocky,' he made disparaging remark about the Englishman's father, claiming that he was in hell.

Naturally, this drew an emotional reaction from the reigning UFC welterweight champion, whose father was shot to death at a nightclub when the former was only 13 years old. In a recent interview with Sherdog, the younger Edwards brother was asked for his thoughts on Covington's behavior and held nothing back. He said:

"It's a good thing that my VISA never came back in time because that fight wouldn't... that fight probably wouldn't have been. That fight probably wouldn't have happened, you know what I mean? Cause obviously fair play from my brother for controlling himself, but I wasn't the one fighting, so I probably wouldn't have controlled myself, you know what I mean? And he's, like, a scu*bag, innit? He's a scu*bag, he's always proved that."

Check out Leon Edwards' brother talk about Colby Covington (10:23):

Covington's comments about Edwards' father drew universal condemnation from the MMA world, with UFC CEO Dana White detailing how uncomfortable it made everyone in the promotion. After losing to Edwards in lopsided fashion at UFC 296, Covington only doubled down on his remarks.

While answering questions at the post-fight press conference, Covington refused to apologize for his behavior, before lobbying an unsubstantiated accusation at Edwards' late father, alleging that he was a human trafficker. Curiously, he supports Andrew Tate, who has been charged with human trafficking.

Despite the negative reception Covington frequently garners, he continues to punch below the belt in his attempts to generate hype for his fights, which is a massive departure from his early career conduct.

Leon Edwards nearly assaulted Colby Covington at the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference

When Colby Covington made his comments about Leon Edwards' father, both men were at the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference. The moment he heard Covington's remarks, Edwards rose to his feet and immediately threw a microphone at his opponent.

Check out the near-brawl between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington:

Expand Tweet

The two men had to be held back, but fortunately, cooler heads prevailed. After beating Covington convincingly at UFC 296, Edwards highlighted the difficulty in keeping his emotions in check during the bout given how tasteless Covington's comments were.