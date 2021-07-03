"He's a sh*t human being" - Michael Chiesa trashes Colby Covington; claims he doesn't deserve a title shot

Michael Chiesa trashed Colby Covington and claimed that he doesn’t deserve a title shot. Chiesa highlighted that ‘Chaos’ has been offending people’s families and religions, and he condemned some of Covington’s past actions.

Additionally, Michael Chiesa emphasized that apart from being offensive towards people regarding family and religion, Colby Covington has also been inactive. Chiesa believes that winning one fight a year and then sitting on the sidelines shouldn’t be enough for Covington to warrant a shot at the UFC welterweight title.

During an appearance on the Believe You Me Podcast with Michael Bisping, Michael Chiesa gave his take on welterweight rival Colby Covington. Chiesa stated that the winner of the upcoming UFC 265 matchup between him and Vicente Luque ought to receive the next UFC welterweight title shot. 'Maverick' said:

“I think whoever wins between me and (Vicente) Luque should be next. I don’t even wanna say the guy’s (Colby Covington’s) name, so you know whose name I’m going to say next. I don’t think this f**king guy should be able to win one fight in a year, then sit on the sidelines.”

Michael Bisping intervened and indicated that the individual Michael Chiesa was referring to was Colby Covington. Bisping referenced the fact that the UFC is likely to book a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Giving his thoughts, Michael Chiesa responded by saying:

“Yeah, it’s just like, what’s more important in the sport? Winning fights and backing up a win streak or just being a guy that just – Think about the things that he says. He’s just out here offending people’s families, offending people’s religions; like just sitting on the sidelines and making yourself look like an a***ole. And not to mention, Mike, he didn’t even draw that many numbers. Like, he thinks he’s this huge pay-per-view draw. And I’m not going to say his name. We all know who the f**k I’m talking about.”

Michael Bisping then jestingly urged Michael Chiesa to “just say his name,” in response to which 'Maverick' said:

“F**k Colby Covington; f**k, I f**king said it.” Chiesa smiled and added, “You know what, I think he’s a fierce competitor, but I just kind of think he’s a sh** human being.”

“And I think that guys like me, and Luque, and Leon Edwards, and these guys that are actively fighting and striving to become number-one contender; we should be rewarded with the opportunities to fight the champion. It shouldn’t be the guy that lost, won one fight, and just sits on the sidelines. That's not enough. If that’s the case, Luque should fight (for the title) next because he put (Tyron) Woodley away in a round and it took you (Covington) five. If that’s the case, Luque should get the next title shot over Colby Covington.” (*Video courtesy: Michael Bisping Podcast; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Watch the episode below:

Michael Chiesa suggested that he’ll wait to see how things play out and is currently focused on his next opponent. 'Maverick' reiterated that he can’t worry about Colby Covington being accorded the next title shot and has to focus on his upcoming fight against Vicente Luque.

Michael Chiesa faces Vicente Luque in a pivotal bout at UFC 265, while Colby Covington looms large over the welterweight division

Colby Covington (left); Tyron Woodley (right)

Names such as Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards, Stephen Thompson, and Nate Diaz find themselves in the UFC welterweight title picture at this time. A couple of other names in the title mix are Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque. Number six-ranked UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa is set to face number five-ranked Vicente Luque at UFC 265 on August 7th, 2021.

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz had previously claimed that Usman could defend his title against Chiesa next. Needless to say, should Chiesa get past Luque, he could end up fighting Usman for the title in the near future.

However, UFC president Dana White has lately been consistent in his stance that Kamaru Usman’s next UFC welterweight title defense is likely to be a rematch against Colby Covington. Usman and Covington were involved in what many consider one of the greatest fights in UFC welterweight history.

They fought for Usman’s belt at UFC 245 in December 2019. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' successfully defended his title by defeating Covington via fifth-round TKO.

Following this, Covington competed just once, beating former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley via fifth-round TKO in September 2020.

What are your views on Michael Chiesa’s statements? Sound off in the comments.

Edited by Avinash Tewari