"He's very sharp" - Nina and Amanda Nunes reveal who is their favorite UFC fighter

Amanda Nunes and Nina Nunes, who are currently enjoying parenthood after the birth of their daughter, reveal that UFC veteran Edson Barboza is their favorite UFC fighter.

Amanda Nunes and Edson Barboza both train at American Top Team, a Florida-based gym that has produced UFC champions like Robbie Lawler, Tyron Woodley, Joanna Jędrzejczyk, and of course, Nunes herself.

In a recent interview with Christine Williamson of ESPN, Amanda and Nina Nunes were asked to name their favorite fighter to watch. The couple named Barboza as both of their favorites and admired his fighting skills.

"We could say Edson Barboza. He is one of our favorites. We really like him. He's very sharp," Amanda and Nina Nunes said.

Known for his dynamic striking and devastating kicking game, Edson Barboza (22-9 MMA, 16-9 UFC) is a longtime UFC lightweight who made a successful transition to featherweight at the beginning of 2020.

Barboza is among a small portion of fighters who possess the ability to finish opponents via leg kicks. Two of his 16 UFC wins are leg kick finishes, a record that is tied with retired heavyweight Antoni Hardonk.

Currently riding a two-fight winning streak in the featherweight division, Barboza is coming off a third-round knockout win over Shane Burgos at UFC 262 in May. He currently occupies the ninth spot in the official UFC featherweight rankings.

Amanda Nunes is set to defend her title against Julianna Pena at UFC 265

Since winning the UFC bantamweight title from Miesha Tate at UFC 200 in July 2016, Amanda Nunes has emerged as the greatest female MMA fighter of all time in many people's eyes.

Nunes currently holds both the bantamweight and featherweight titles in the UFC and is one of only three simultaneous UFC double-champs who defended both belts, the other two being Daniel Cormier and Henry Cejudo.

Nunes has cleared out both divisions over the course of her title reign and is set to return to competition in August against another top contender in the bantamweight division.

Amanda Nunes (21-4 MMA, 14-1 UFC) will defend her bantamweight title against sixth-ranked bantamweight Julianna Pena (10-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC) at the UFC 265 pay-per-view event on August 7.

Nunes last defended the bantamweight title against Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 in December 2019. She won via a unanimous decision.

Her last two fights were featherweight title defenses against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 and, most recently, against Megan Anderson at UFC 259 in March.

Meanwhile, Julianna Pena last defeated veteran fighter Sara McMann at UFC 257 in January via a third-round submission. She is the only fighter that has actively pursued a fight against Amanda Nunes in recent times.

Edited by Harvey Leonard