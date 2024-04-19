"He's a shill for the elite", "He's speaking facts" - Fans divided over Logan Paul's harsh criticism of Ryan Garcia's comments on child trafficking

Logan Paul has condemned longtime acquaintance Ryan Garcia, highlighting that the latter has failed to provide credible evidence after making grave claims regarding the sensitive issue of child trafficking. Paul's criticism of 'KingRy' appears to have elicited mixed reactions from the combat sports community.

Garcia has repeatedly emphasized that the Illuminati, a supposed malevolent group of societal elites who seek global domination, is complicit in crimes such as child trafficking. The 25-year-old pugilist suggested that he possesses evidence, including videos, of the same and will eventually unmask its perpetrators.

On the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, Logan Paul has now said that Ryan Garcia hasn't publicly disclosed any evidence to substantiate his claims of child trafficking. Implying that 'KingRy' might simply be manufacturing claims for personal gain, Paul stated:

"You want to contribute to a very good cause, in stopping child trafficking? Action. Go. Stop just saying stuff, and then talking about how it's kind of backed by God, and not having actually any action. Just back up the things you're saying. I think it's fu**ed up."

Check out Logan Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Some netizens have sided with Ryan Garcia over Logan Paul. One X (formerly Twitter) user referenced Paul's widely-criticized act of filming a corpse and posting the video to YouTube, the influencer's alleged scams and more.

A few other fans opined that perhaps 'The Maverick' himself is a part of the elite groups involved in trafficking, which is why he's trying to downgrade Garcia and discredit his assertions. One fan tweeted:

"He's a shill for the elite"

On the contrary, others emphasized that Paul is right. Multiple X users appeared to highlight that Garcia has yet to provide the evidence to back his claims, in the absence of which it seems like he's misusing the topic to gain clout. Expressing support for 'The Maverick,' one X user noted:

"You guys can hate him, but he's speaking facts"

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of reactions

Ryan Garcia previously called on Logan Paul and Co. to help combat child trafficking

In a tweet posted earlier this year, Ryan Garcia urged Logan Paul, his longtime advisor Mike Maljak, and former podcast co-host George Janko to join him in the fight against child trafficking. Nevertheless, he insinuated that his celebrity friends are probably afraid of facing repercussions, such as losing endorsement deals. An excerpt from Garcia's tweet read:

"Where my celebrity friends? Let's fight against child s*x trafficking that is a cancer to our country and the world."

Expand Tweet

Both Majlak and Janko highlighted that they were with Ryan Garcia in his purported fight against child trafficking, but maintained that they needed proof from his side. Regardless, the boxer seemed unconvinced with them.

Furthermore, as of the time of writing, 'KingRy' hasn't responded to Logan Paul's latest comments. Presently, Garcia is scheduled to fight WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney for the latter's title on April 20, 2024.

Poll : Do you agree with Logan Paul's take on Ryan Garcia? Yes No 2 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback