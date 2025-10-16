"He's still dangerous" - Jonathan Haggerty says former champ Nong-O still a tough matchup for anybody

Jonathan Haggerty knows firsthand how dangerous Nong-O Hama can be, and he believes the Thai legend remains a serious threat to anyone in the division.

The reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion will challenge Nabil Anane for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.

On the same card, Nong-O faces Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship in an all-Thai classic that promises fireworks.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Haggerty was asked about Nong-O's current standing in the sport, and 'The General' showed nothing but respect for the former champion he demolished in spectacular fashion back in April 2023.

"Yeah, 100 percent. He's still dangerous. He's a very well-skilled fighter, experience-wise, power-wise, everything. Yeah, he did nearly stop Nico [Carrillo]," Jonathan Haggerty said.

The 27-year-old Englishman's assessment carries weight considering he delivered one of the most emphatic title-winning performances in ONE Championship history when he knocked out Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9 to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Haggerty put the Thai legend on the canvas three times in the first round with blazing-fast boxing combinations, securing 26 pounds of gold and a US$100,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Despite that dominant victory, Haggerty recognizes that Nong-O's skills and experience make him a formidable opponent for anyone, including Rodtang, in their upcoming clash for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai crown.

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground martial artist will attempt to reclaim two-sport glory when he challenges Anane on Nov. 16, while Nong-O looks to position himself atop another Muay Thai weight bracket.

Watch Jonathan Haggerty's full interview with SCMP here:

Jake Peacock expects Jonathan Haggerty to be put to the ultimate test vs. Nabil Anane

Canadian-English warrior Jake Peacock believes Jonathan Haggerty will have the odds stacked against him when he shares the Circle with Anane.

'The One', who sees action on the same card in Tokyo against Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin in a bantamweight Muay Thai war, shared his thoughts during a separate interview with SCMP.

"I think it's a tough one for Haggerty. I think Nabil's very good. He's great at using all the tools he's got and the range he's got," the limb-different striking specialist shared.

"I think it's a tough night for anyone. I know what I'd do to him if I were in there with him. I've already thought about that, but we won't get ahead of ourselves."

On his end, the Dunamis Muay Thai man hopes to take his promotional slate to 3-0 against the Thai slugger. He's racked up back-to-back wins since debuting in the world's largest martial arts organization in April 2024.

Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here. Visit watch.onefc.com to find out how to watch from your region.

