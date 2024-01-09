“He’s still lacking in the striking department” – Oh Ho Taek points to Shamil Gasanov’s stand-up arsenal as his biggest flaw

South Korean striker Oh Ho Taek does not see the striking skills of his upcoming opponent Shamil Gasanov at par with his. It is something he is looking to exploit when they collide later this week.

The two featherweight MMA fighters headline ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12 in Bangkok, Thailand. The event is ONE Championship’s first live main show of the year, happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and airing live in U.S. primetime for free to existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Sizing up Gasanov in the lead-up, Oh Ho Taek said that while his Russian foe is a noted grappler, his stand-up game leaves much to be desired.

‘Spider’ shared this in interview with ONE Championship:

“He's strong and known as a wrestling grappler. I think he is still lacking in the striking department.”

Oh Ho Taek lost in his last fight, suffering a TKO against Kyrgyzstani contender Akbar Abdullaev in the opening round last March. It is something he is looking to make up for at ONE Fight Night 18 by coming up with a convincing victory.

Out to foil his bid is Shamil Gasanov, himself coming off a submission loss to American Garry Tonon in July.

The 30-year-old fighter said:

“I went straight back to training quietly and doing my stuff as I always do. I have been waiting for this match.”

The Gasanov-Oh showdown is one of nine matches on offer in ONE Championship’s first U.S. primetime event of 2024.