“He’s still vicious” – Liam Harrison believes Nong-O has still got that dog in him to fight the very best 

To British striking ace Liam Harrison, there aren’t many bigger names in Muay Thai than former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Having seen the striking legend rise through the ranks in the local circuit to his glorious run under the ONE spotlight, and even dropping a world title contest of his own to the Thai superstar, ‘Hitman’ knows the veteran more than anyone across the ONE roster.

Despite all that he has achieved, age – unfortunately – has been catching up for both men.

Liam Harrison, now 38, recognizes that and hopes to have a last fight in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' alongside Seksan Or Kwanmuang before he rides into the sunset. And given Nong-O’s pair of defeats in 2023, the Leeds native feels the 37-year-old should consider a similar route to finish his career off on a high.

However, that does not mean he doesn’t expect to see Nong-O take on the very best until he decides to call time on his two-decade journey in the discipline.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the Bad Company athlete offered:

“When you're 37, and you've had 300 fights, and your body's like a bit worn down, and your reflex is out, if you're fighting in four-ounce gloves, your reflexes have to be really good. Still, he’s so strong, and he's still vicious because obviously, he had Nico in all kinds of trouble.”

Watch Liam Harrison's full interview here:

Liam Harrison explains desire to fight Seksan

As much as he’d love to make another run toward the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown, Liam Harrison sees this as a perfect time to retire on a high after battling through injuries for most of 2023.

Following his shocking stoppage loss to Nong-O, the Leeds native spent an extended time on the sidelines to recover from multiple injuries to his knee.

Though he was scheduled to return at ONE Fight Night 18 earlier this month, ‘Hitman’ pulled away after more niggling issues with his limb.

With a high-octane style and a kill-or-be-killed mindset, Liam Harrison wants to tango alongside a striker with a similar style before he closes this chapter of his life.

Seksan’s impressive 8-0 run should earn him a big name when he returns in 2024, and Harrison certainly fits right into that list should the ONE matchmakers give the green light to this Muay Thai thriller.