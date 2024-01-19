“It's out of love and admiration” – Liam Harrison issues friendly challenge to fellow Muay Thai legend Seksan

As he continues to recuperate from a recurring knee injury, veteran British striker Liam Harrison issued a friendly callout to streaking Thai Muay Thai fighter Seksan Or Kwanmuang. He said it is out of respect and desire to test himself against a quality opponent.

‘Hitman’ made this known in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, as he talked about his plans for his career moving forward. The 38-year-old Leeds native said:

“The only reason I want to fight him... there's no disrespect to anything, it's not out of hate, it's out of love and admiration for how he fights.”

Watch the interview below:

Seksan, 34, has been on an impressive roll since debuting in the ONE Friday Fights series last year. He has fought in the promotion eight times and won every bout, the most recent in December over Australian River Daz by split decision.

For his part, Liam Harrison was supposed to make his return to action at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12 in a Muay Thai fight against former MMA world champion John Lineker. However, he had to pull out because of lingering effects from the knee injury he suffered in his last fight in August 2022.

Liam Harrison does not want to risk competing hurt in scheduled return to action

Liam Harrison was lambasted by John Lineker when he decided to pull out altogether in their scheduled fight earlier this month. But he said he had to do it as he did not want to risk competing hurt and further aggravating things.

The two veteran fighters were supposed to meet at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12. But while he was looking forward to it, ‘Hitman’ saw his knee act up in training, which eventually forced him to make the decision to withdraw.

The Bad Company affiliate shared in the same interview with SCMP MMA:

“So I started getting back into training, things were going all right for the first couple of weeks, and then my knee started to wake. Then it started to wake a bit more, then it started to swell up, and then for every day, two days that we're doing really good hard training, and feeling good, then there were two days where my knee was swollen, and I couldn't really walk and couldn't really get around through a fight camp like that.”

Liam Harrison did not give any timetable for his return but said once he is fully healthy he may have one more Muay Thai before riding into the sunset.