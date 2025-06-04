“He’s a superstar” - Champ-champ Prajanchai says beating Takeru would bring his already lofty status to another level

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is already at the top of his division, yet he's still aiming for the biggest fights to elevate his already immense star power.

The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion believes a super fight against Japanese icon Takeru would push his notoriety to greater heights.

In his appearance on The ONE Podcast, Prajanchai said taking down Takeru, especially in Japan, would have a massive impact on his growing legacy in combat sports. He said:

"I want to fight Takeru because he's a superstar in his country. If I could beat him, it would elevate my profile, too."

Takeru is undoubtedly one of the most influential kickboxers that Japan has ever produced.

'The Natural Born Krusher' was a former K-1 Kickboxing super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight champion, and remains the only fighter to have held titles across three divisions in the promotion.

Prajanchai, meanwhile, reached unprecedented heights in his ONE Championship career.

The Thai superstar has a ridiculous professional record of 344-52-3, with a stellar 7-1 run in ONE Championship.

A former multi-time Rajadamnern and Lumpinee Stadium world champion, Prajanchai elevated his status when he captured the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

A match between Prajanchai and Takeru would undoubtedly shake the combat sports world, but the latter resides in the flyweight division while the former is still in the middle of his strawweight prime.

Prajanchai says Japanese fighters are catching up to Thai strikers

Prajanchai PK Saenchai believes it won't be long before Japanese fighters reign supreme in ONE Championship.

The ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion said Thai fighters could learn a thing or two from the Japanese strikers who recently shook ONE Championship's core.

Masaaki Noiri is coming off a huge victory over ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Yuki Yoza, meanwhile, announced his arrival on the global stage with a clinical performance against Elbrus Osmanov. During an interview with The ONE Podcast, Prajanchai said:

"In my opinion, Thai fighters are at a speed disadvantage against Japanese fighters. If we don't learn from them and understand their style, Thai fighters will struggle."

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

