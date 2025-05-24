“His life changed completely” - Prajanchai shares how ONE Championship helped Suriyanlek turn his life around

Prajanchai used Suriyanlek as an example of how ONE Championship has positively impacted fighters' lives. Suriyanlek, aged 28, made his ONE Championship debut in July 2023.
The Thai striker has since established promotional records of 7-3 in Muay Thai and 0-1 in kickboxing, including six wins by knockout. Suriyanlek's ONE tenure has featured several performance bonuses on the Friday Fights circuit, setting up a bright future for him and his family.
During an appearance on The ONE Podcast, two-sport world champion Prajanchai had this to say about ONE changing Suriyanlek's life.
"Many fighters who had retired have returned because ONE has transformed their lives. Take Suriyanlek for example - he used to train with me, and his family was very poor and in debt. After fighting for ONE, his life changed completely. He received bonuses that turned his situation around."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Suriyanlek made his promotional kickboxing debut in March, suffering a unanimous decision defeat against Ryusei at ONE 172.
Meanwhile, the Thai striker's latest Muay Thai appearance was an impressive second-round knockout win against Thant Zin.
Watch Suriyanlek's finish against Zin at ONE 170 below:
Prajanchai reflected on his "learning experience" against Joseph Lasiri
Prajanchai's lone defeat under the ONE Championship banner was during his sophomore appearance, a Round 3 knockout loss in Muay Thai against Joseph Lasiri. The Thai superstar has since won six consecutive fights across kickboxing and Muay Thai, securing both world titles at strawweight.
During the previously mentioned podcast appearance, Prajanchai had this to say about what he learned from Lasiri.
"At that time, I had to cut 10kg of weight, and I hadn't fought for about 9 months, so I was rusty. Also, I didn't have much knowledge about weight-cutting science, nutrition, and recovery back then — it was only my second fight with ONE. That fight became a learning experience for me."
Prajanchai became a two-sport world champion with a unanimous decision kickboxing win against Jonathan Di Bella in June 2024. On March 23, Di Bella defeated Sam-A at ONE 172 for the interim strawweight kickboxing strap, setting up a rematch against Prajanchai.
Prajanchai will likely fight Di Bella later this year before further considering a move up to flyweight for super-fights against Takeru Segawa, Rodtang, and Superlek.