“Understand their style” - Two-sport king Prajanchai says Japanese strikers are starting to catch up with Thai fighters

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand believes the strong Japanese contingent in ONE Championship have proven themselves worthy in recent fights.
ONE Championship made a large push into the Japanese market by signing a plethora of Japanese world champions to the world's largest martial arts organization, and so far, the results have been spectacular.
Prajanchai has witnessed impressive victories of Japanese stars such as Masaaki Noiri and Yuki Yoza, and he says Thai fighters may need to step up their game very soon.
In a recent guest appearance on The ONE Podcast, Prajanchai compared Japanese fighters to Thai fighters.
The champ-champ said:
"In my opinion, Thai fighters are at a speed disadvantage against Japanese fighters. If we don't learn from them and understand their style, Thai fighters will struggle."
Needless to say, Prajanchai indeed has a point. Evolve or get left behind. It may be time for Thai fighters to take their training up a notch in order to stave off a Japanese Muay Thai and kickboxing invasion.
Prajanchai PK Saenchai has an inspirational message for next generation fighters: "Stay determined"
Double champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai is one of the best strikers in the world today, pound-for-pound, and he has a message for anyone who is looking to make martial arts a career.
Prajanchai believes that perseverance is one of the key ingredients of being a world champion, and advises fighters to keep hammering away. He said:
"I want to tell everyone, especially athletes and fighters who might be feeling discouraged, don't give up yet. I believe that someday, it will be your day. I want everyone to stay determined and keep developing themselves."
