“Understand their style” - Two-sport king Prajanchai says Japanese strikers are starting to catch up with Thai fighters

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand believes the strong Japanese contingent in ONE Championship have proven themselves worthy in recent fights.

Ad

ONE Championship made a large push into the Japanese market by signing a plethora of Japanese world champions to the world's largest martial arts organization, and so far, the results have been spectacular.

Prajanchai has witnessed impressive victories of Japanese stars such as Masaaki Noiri and Yuki Yoza, and he says Thai fighters may need to step up their game very soon.

In a recent guest appearance on The ONE Podcast, Prajanchai compared Japanese fighters to Thai fighters.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The champ-champ said:

"In my opinion, Thai fighters are at a speed disadvantage against Japanese fighters. If we don't learn from them and understand their style, Thai fighters will struggle."

Needless to say, Prajanchai indeed has a point. Evolve or get left behind. It may be time for Thai fighters to take their training up a notch in order to stave off a Japanese Muay Thai and kickboxing invasion.

Ad

Prajanchai PK Saenchai has an inspirational message for next generation fighters: "Stay determined"

Double champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai is one of the best strikers in the world today, pound-for-pound, and he has a message for anyone who is looking to make martial arts a career.

Prajanchai believes that perseverance is one of the key ingredients of being a world champion, and advises fighters to keep hammering away. He said:

Ad

"I want to tell everyone, especially athletes and fighters who might be feeling discouraged, don't give up yet. I believe that someday, it will be your day. I want everyone to stay determined and keep developing themselves."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Prajanchai PK Saenchai's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.