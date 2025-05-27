  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Understand their style” - Two-sport king Prajanchai says Japanese strikers are starting to catch up with Thai fighters

“Understand their style” - Two-sport king Prajanchai says Japanese strikers are starting to catch up with Thai fighters

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified May 27, 2025 08:59 GMT
Prajanchai PK Saenchai - Photo by ONE Championship
Prajanchai PK Saenchai [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand believes the strong Japanese contingent in ONE Championship have proven themselves worthy in recent fights.

Ad

ONE Championship made a large push into the Japanese market by signing a plethora of Japanese world champions to the world's largest martial arts organization, and so far, the results have been spectacular.

Prajanchai has witnessed impressive victories of Japanese stars such as Masaaki Noiri and Yuki Yoza, and he says Thai fighters may need to step up their game very soon.

In a recent guest appearance on The ONE Podcast, Prajanchai compared Japanese fighters to Thai fighters.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The champ-champ said:

"In my opinion, Thai fighters are at a speed disadvantage against Japanese fighters. If we don't learn from them and understand their style, Thai fighters will struggle."

Needless to say, Prajanchai indeed has a point. Evolve or get left behind. It may be time for Thai fighters to take their training up a notch in order to stave off a Japanese Muay Thai and kickboxing invasion.

Ad

Prajanchai PK Saenchai has an inspirational message for next generation fighters: "Stay determined"

Double champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai is one of the best strikers in the world today, pound-for-pound, and he has a message for anyone who is looking to make martial arts a career.

Prajanchai believes that perseverance is one of the key ingredients of being a world champion, and advises fighters to keep hammering away. He said:

Ad
"I want to tell everyone, especially athletes and fighters who might be feeling discouraged, don't give up yet. I believe that someday, it will be your day. I want everyone to stay determined and keep developing themselves."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Prajanchai PK Saenchai's next fight.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications