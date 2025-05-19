“It's not just about talent” - Two-sport king Prajanchai says learning is limitless in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is one of the most accomplished Muay Thai fighters in the world. As such, the veteran knows exactly what it takes to reach the top and stay there.

Speaking as a guest on a recent session of The ONE Podcast, Prajanchai talked about the requirements of being an elite Muay Thai fighter -- non-stop learning.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative said:

"I've fought around 400-500 fights since I started as a child. It's not just about talent - you need hard work too. I may be naturally skilled, but without training hard and learning constantly, I wouldn't have reached this point. In Muay Thai, there's no end to learning."

Prajanchai is expected to make his return to the ONE Championship ring soon to defend either of his belts. The veteran is hard at work, sharpening his tools for his inevitable comeback.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai recalls starting fighting career because he "wanted to buy snacks"

Most fighters begin fighting for money because they want to escape poverty and change their fortunes. For Prajanchai PK Saenchai, it's because he wanted to buy snacks.

Prajanchai recalled when he first decided to become a prizefighter. He said on The ONE Podcast:

"One day, I watched my older brothers fight, and I wanted to try it too. I didn't think much about it - I just thought it would be fun. I saw my brothers earning money and I wanted to buy snacks. So my uncle put me in a fight."

Today, Prajanchai is one of the most decorated fighters in Thailand's history and one of the most dominant world champions in ONE Championship.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Prajanchai PK Saenchai's next fight.

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

