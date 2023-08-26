"He's talking about maybe retiring?" - Max Holloway expects 'the best' version of The Korean Zombie tonight owing to long break 

UFC featherweight legend Max Holloway is scheduled to face former title challenger Chan Sung Jung, better known as 'The Korean Zombie,' this weekend at UFC Fight Night 225 in Singapore.

Although the South Korean faced a crushing TKO defeat against Alexander Volkanovski in 2022 at UFC 273, 'Blessed' is expecting to face the best version of 'The Korean Zombie' in Singapore, owing to the long layoff the 36-year-old has had since his last outing.

During an interview with ESPN MMA in the lead-up to the fight, Holloway opined that Sung Jung would be bringing his A-game to fight night:

"For 'Zombie' man, I feel like we're going to see the best 'Zombie' there is. He has had one year and four months to heal, to fix his mind, his thinking, his mental, and his physical. The best 'Zombie' is showing up tomorrow. And he's talking about maybe retiring? Brother, he's bringing the whole the package, I think, tomorrow."

Catch Max Holloway's comments below (1:24):

Max Holloway holds a professional record of 24-7. He once held a 13-fight win streak in the UFC from 2014 to 2018. In his last fight, the 31-year-old clinched a unanimous decision win against the highly touted featherweight contender Arnold Allen.

Meanwhile, Chan Sung Jung sports a record of 17-7. He is a former two-time featherweight title challenger and holds wins against many prominent names, including Dustin Poirier and Frankie Edgar.

Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie: An overwhelming majority of MMA pros picks 'Blessed' to win

With UFC Singapore mere hours away, MMA pros have given their verdict on who they think would get their hand raised at the main event. You can check out some predictions in the latest edition of MMA Pros Pick by James Lynch.

Lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan opined that 'Blessed' will outwork Chan Sung Jung and win. Former two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson also gave his nod to Holloway:

"Max Holloway all-day."

UFC featherweight Damon Jackson opined that although Holloway is going win this weekend, both fighters should retire after the event:

"Max Holloway is going to win... Honestly, it should be both their retirement fights, and Max should give up on ever winning the title against Volkanovski... I love Max man, he is a freaking beast, but I'm like, man like you might as well retire if you're trying to be champ."

Watch the full segment below:

According to Bodog Sportsbook, 'Blessed' is a -850 heavy favorite for the match-up against the +550 underdog Chan Sung Jung.