Michael Bisping on the weaknesses Robert Whittaker has spotted in Israel Adesanya's fighting style - "He's talking about takedowns in the middle of the octagon" 

Michael Bisping believes he knows the weakness Robert Whittaker has alluded to noticing from Israel Adesanya's loss to Jan Blachowicz.

In early 2021, Adesanya was handed the first loss of his professional MMA career as he attempted to become a UFC double champ by taking on then 205 lb titleholder Jan Blachowicz.

The fight did not go Adesanya's way, as Blachowicz utilized a wrestling-heavy gameplan to smother the slick striking of 'The Last Stylebender'. In several interviews since, Robert Whittaker has stated that Blachowicz provided him with the blueprint needed to overcome the versatile kickboxer when they meet at UFC 271.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping hinted that he understood the blueprint 'The Reaper' was referring to:

"He's talking about takedowns in the middle of the octagon. That's what I really think. Because, against the fence, it's easier to defend the takedown... There's often hours and hours and hours of drilling against the fence, against a wall, drilling your takedown defense. Especially when you're the middleweight champion, and you're a fantastic kickboxer, people are gonna take you down."

Israel Adesanya responds to Robert Whittaker's claims

Robert Whittaker may believe he has identified the blueprint to defeat Israel Adesanya on February 12. However, the middleweight champ has shot back, saying he has evolved since the Blachowicz loss.

In an interview with Combat TV, Adesanya stated:

"I'm not going to fight [Robert Whittaker] the way I fought him the first time... And I know he's not going to fight me the way he fought me the first time. He's a silly boy. If he thinks he has someone else's blueprint to beat me, he's a silly man. But his team's smart so that's why I take him seriously. He himself, he's a silly boy."

