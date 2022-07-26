He's not at the technical level yet - Dan Hardy says Paddy Pimblett is not ready for lightweight elite like Dan Hooker, names ideal next opponent for 'The Baddy'

Dan Hardy does not believe Paddy Pimblett is ready for high-level lightweight fighters like Dan Hooker.

According to 'The Outlaw', Pimblett still has a lot to learn in terms of the technicalities of the fight sport. During his appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Hardy said:

"I don't think he's [Pimblett] ready for another step up. Someone like Dan Hooker, that's a big step up. You've got to think about some of the killers he's been in there with and the experience that he has. Paddy, yes, he's got three big wins already in the UFC. Big because of the way they hit, resonated with the fans, but not big because they were perfect or because they were up against potential world beaters in their own right. He's fought the right level of competition for the level that he's at."

Hardy added that the 27-year-old should not be fighting big names in the lightweight division just yet. According to 'The Outlaw', L'udovit Klein would make for an ideal opponent for 'The Baddy's next fight.

"If you want to step him up, you've got L'udovit Klein that picked up a win over Mason Jones... that would be a logical step up, you know. He's gonna fight someone that's a tough durable European fighter... We don't need to be giving him one of the star names right now. Just because he's a developing star doesn't mean he's at the technical level yet to start taking on some of those big challenges."

Watch the full interview below:

Paddy Pimblett scored an impressive win at the recent UFC London event

After winning his first two fights in the promotion, Paddy Pimblett received a step up in competition in the form of Jordan Leavitt at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall this past weekend.

'The Baddy' rose to the occasion and submitted 'The Monkey King' with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

Despite having just three fights in the UFC, Pimblett has gained massive popularity in the sport. If the 27-year-old continues to win fights in spectacular fashion, he might become one of the biggest stars in the promotion.

