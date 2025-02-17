“He's a tough son of a b**ch” - Denis Puric shares why Takeru is the perfect opponent for Rodtang 

Denis Puric believes Takeru Segawa will match Rodtang Jitmuangnon's crazy energy and penchant for engaging in chaotic battles.

Arguably two of the best 135-pound strikers in the world today will finally meet in the headlining act of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23, in the promotion's gargantuan event at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Among those excited is fellow flyweight striker Puric, who expects 'The Natural Born Crusher' to take the fight to 'The Iron Man'. 'The Bosnian Menace' explained in a recent Sportskeeda MMA Exclusive:

"I mean bro, it's Takeru. He's a tough son of a b**ch man, and Rodtang always comes and puts on a show. They have also been wanting this fight to go down."

Styles make fights, and judging by how these two operate, we might witness an absolute barnburner in this exhilarating five-round kickboxing war.

Rodtang, who may just be the most popular Muay Thai athlete of this generation, is always down for a good scrap. The former flyweight Muay Thai world champion even purposely enters the line of fire with his chin wide open just for the hell of it.

The fearless Takeru, on the other hand, has already proven his mettle in the home of martial arts and will gladly give the Thai wrecking ball the brawl that he seeks.

Takeru grateful that match with Rodtang will take place in 'the greatest' combat sports event in Japan's history

The magnitude of this epic slugfest is not lost on Takeru, who has been itching to lock horns with Rodtang since he joined ONE Championship.

The long wait is finally over, and the Japanese megastar believes this massive showdown will more than live up to the hype.

During the ONE 172 introductory press conference, Takeru promised to give the fans the best fight they could ever witness.

"I'm extremely grateful and happy to be fighting in the main event. I'm eager to fight right now. I'll prepare thoroughly to deliver a main event-worthy battle and achieve the best possible victory to conclude what will be the greatest Japan event in the world."

Visit watch.onefc.com for more details about ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

