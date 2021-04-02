"He's training with amateurs" - Colby Covington on sparring with Jake Paul

Colby Covington recently took a dig at Jake Paul for training alongside amateur fighters for the upcoming Ben Askren boxing match. The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer has sought assistance from several professional MMA athletes ahead of his bout against Askren.

Sparring partners of Jake Paul have been lauding him for slaying opponents left and right. But Colby Covington believes otherwise. The former NCAA Division-1 wrestler believes Paul has been sparring with low-caliber fighters.

Speaking with The Schmo on YouTube, Covington denied any involvement with the 24-year-old's ongoing training camp:

"Nah! He knows better than that. He knows he doesn't want anything of America's champ. He doesn't want any of Donald Trump's favorite fighter. You know, he knows his role. He is training with amateurs. He is training with scrubs. He knows better than to call out America's champ," said Colby Covington.

Jake Paul and Ben Askren are set to headline the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view, scheduled for April 17th. Paul is 2-0 as a pro-boxer, while Askren has never fought in a boxing match. With a victory over the former Bellator welterweight champion, Paul wants to legitimize his boxing career.

Colby Covington on Jorge Masvidal for siding with Jake Paul

In an interview with Submission Radio earlier this month, Colby Covington took a jab at Jorge Masvidal for training Jake Paul. 'Gamebred' was also seen training alongside Tyron Woodley prior to the latter's match with Covington last September.

He's training Jake Paul, yeah, we saw how well it worked out for Tyron Woodley when Jorge Masvidal was trying to train him. So we can only imagine what Jake Paul's gonna look like now that Jorge Masvidal is training him for the Ben Askren fight."

Jake Paul reportedly reached out to Jorge Masvidal for a training session in January. 'Gamebred', who shared the cage with Ben Askren at UFC 239, agreed to teach Paul some moves for his next fight.

Jake Paul posted a video of his training session with Masvidal on Twitter and promised to break the Miami native's fastest KO record on April 17th.

He knocked out my opponent @benaskren in 5 seconds and now will help me do it in less time.. @gamebredfighter is teaching me his secrets... April 17th the fight will last less than 4 seconds and then we coming for @natediaz209 pic.twitter.com/IQWeyqh5oj — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 28, 2021