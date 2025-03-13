“He's unstoppable now” - Rodtang says Tawanchai has hit his prime ahead of interim title tiff with Masaaki Noiri

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and current first-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand is rallying behind his close friend, Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Tawanchai, the reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, will be competing next weekend for the interim featherweight kickboxing gold against Japanese star Masaaki Noiri.

Rodtang believes Tawanchai has this win in the bag, even against a live challenger.

Speaking at a recent ONE 172 open workout held in Thailand, Rodtang talked about this matchup and what he expects from his close friend.

'The Iron Man' said:

"Tawanchai is very strong. He's unstoppable now. But I don’t know if he can finish his opponent. But even if the fight goes the distance, we definitely will see some knockdowns."

Both Rodtang and Tawanchai are set to see action on the stacked card, and both men promise to deliver.

Tawanchai will head to the Circle first to face Noiri, while Rodtang will grace the evening's main event in a historic kickboxing showdown that has the entire martia arts world buzzing with excitement.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon takes on Japanese icon Takeru Segawa in flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172

Former flyweight Muay Thai king 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon is finally ready to face off with 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan.

The two meet next weekend in a ONE flyweight kickboxing super-fight, scheduled for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

