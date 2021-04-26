"He's washed up" - Colby Covington takes a dig at Nick Diaz ahead of his potential UFC return

Colby Covington is not too confident about Nick Diaz wanting to make his return to the octagon. The number one-ranked UFC welterweight said he'll not believe rumors of Diaz's possible return until he sees the Stockton native "locked in the cage" against someone.

Colby Covington is expected to challenge Kamaru Usman in a rematch, according to UFC president Dana White. The 33-year-old last set foot inside the octagon against Tyron Woodley in September last year. 'Chaos' dominated Woodley throughout the fight, earning a TKO victory in the fifth round.

During his recent interaction with Submission Radio, Colby Covington was asked what he made of Nick Diaz's presence at UFC 261. Covington said Diaz was "washed up" and that he had only come back to make easy money.

"I'm not gonna believe that he wants to fight until he gets locked in the cage again. Everybody knows he has come back to get a cash grab. He's washed up. I don't even know why we're still talking about that guy anymore," said Colby Covington.

Last year, it was revealed the Diaz brothers are planning to return to the UFC. While Nate Diaz is already booked against Leon Edwards at UFC 262, there is no confirmation of Nick's opponent.

At the UFC 261 post-fight press conference, White claimed Nick Diaz wants to come back to the UFC and that he is willing to give him a fight.

When Colby Covington said he will retire Nick Diaz:

After his UFC Vegas 11 win over Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington claimed he could retire Nick Diaz if they ever lock horns inside the octagon.

"I'd love to fight Nick. He's a high-pressure fighter, you know, I'd love to fight him. It would be an easy fight and you know I'd definitely retire him, just like I retired Tyron Woodley tonight. Nick Diaz would never fight again, I promise you, after I get done with him," Covington told reporters at the UFC Vegas 11 post-fight press conference.

Advertisement

Nick Diaz hasn't fought in the promotion since 2015. His last fight was against Anderson Silva, where he succumbed to a defeat. However, the middleweight clash was later ruled a no-contest after the Brazilian tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone.

Six years ago today, @nickdiaz209 taunted Anderson Silva by literally lying down in the Octagon 😅 pic.twitter.com/wqi0sKOZnM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 31, 2021