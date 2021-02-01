Nick Diaz vs Anderson Silva : What was the controversy surrounding the fight?

UFC 183 was held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 31, 2015 and featured Anderson Silva vs Nick Diaz as the main event.

Both the fighters were coming off of losses. Anderson Silva, who fought Chris Weidman at UFC 168 for the UFC Middleweight Championship, endured a severe leg break during the bout. Nick Diaz lost his fight against Georges St-Pierre for the UFC Welterweight Championship at UFC 158.

The issues leading up to the fight between Anderson Silva and Nick Diaz

Anderson Silva, who broke his left fibula and tibia after Weidman checked his leg kick, was called upon by many MMA fighters and fans to retire from the sport. However, Anderson Silva signed a new 15-fight contract with the UFC. It was later announced on 29th October 2014 that he would coach opposite UFC fighter Mauricio Rua for The Ultimate Fighter : Brazil 4. But he was pulled as the coach after a failed drug test.

Nick Diaz ,who had supposedly retired from MMA then, was ushered in for a return to the octagon by UFC President Dana White.

In his first fight post-injury "Spider" Anderson Silva faced a returning Nick Diaz at UFC 183.

Six years ago today, @nickdiaz209 taunted Anderson Silva by literally lying down in the Octagon 😅 pic.twitter.com/wqi0sKOZnM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 31, 2021

Anderson Silva and Nick Diaz both failed drug tests after the fight

Anderson Silva won his fight against Nick Diaz by unanimous decision but the MMA community was in for a rude shock as both the fighters were reported to have failed their drug tests.

Anderson Silva, who was tested on January 9th, 19th and the night of UFC 183, failed drug tests for drostanolone which is an anabolic steroid and androsterone.

Though Anderson Silva's defense claimed that a tainted sexual enhancement supplement was the cause of the failed tests for drostanolone, he was fined his win bonus and show money which came to around $380,000.

Diaz failed his test for Marijuana for the third time in his career, faced a five-year suspension and was fined 33% of his purse totaling around $165,000.

Post suspension, Anderson Silva faced Michael Bisping and lost the fight by unanimous decision. He then went on to lose 4 of his next 5 fights in the UFC. On November 19, 2020, the UFC announced that they had released Anderson Silva from his UFC contract.

On the other hand even though Nick Diaz was eligible to fight due to his suspension ultimately being revoked, he has not returned to the octagon though his manager has hinted towards a comeback.