“He seemed a little bit unsure” – Buakaw says Superbon ran into difficulty with Tawanchai’s blinding speed

Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek was all business at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon late last year, with his protege and ward, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, competing in the main event.

Superbon faced reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his ONE Championship gold in the main event of the historic ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon.

The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in front of thousands of screaming Thai fans last December 22nd, 2023.

Unfortunately, Superbon was met with immense resistance from Tawanchai, as the young phenom world champion brought the fight to the grizzled veteran across five rounds to win a majority decision.

Watching the fight closely, Buakaw couldn’t help but notice something was off with Superbon.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Buakaw shared his thoughts on Superbon’s performance.

The Thai legend said:

“In this fight, I noticed that Superbon’s attack speed is slower than Tawanchai's. Maybe it's because he just got back in the ring? He seemed a little bit unsure. Or maybe because it was a change of rules.”

Needless to say, it was a fun fight regardless, and Buakaw certainly enjoyed the action.

What’s next for Superbon Singha Mawynn?

Superbon is an absolute legend in ONE Championship and the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion. He holds the number one ranking in both the featherweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions and is a perennial contender.

However, Muay Thai may no longer be on his to-do list after his performance against Tawanchai, and the 33-year-old veteran could potentially make his way back to kickboxing to seek a rematch against now-reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz ‘Chinga’ Allazov.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Superbon Singha Mawynn’s next fight.