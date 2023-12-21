“There is no difference” – Superbon says fighting in Muay Thai or kickboxing feels the same

Though he is best known for his work as a former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon Singha Mawynn feels right at home in both settings.

After amassing wins over some of the best kickboxers in the world, including Giorgio Petrosyan and Marat Grigorian, the former divisional kingpin will look to claim his first world title in the art of eight limbs.

Standing in his way will be reigning and defending featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai.

The pair of Thai superstars will meet inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday night, December 22, to headline an absolutely loaded ONE Friday Fights 46 card.

Speaking with ONE Championship a few short hours away from their highly anticipated title tilt, Superbon revealed that whether it’s kickboxing or Muay Thai, he feels perfectly comfortable competing in both sports.

“I never thought of myself as a kickboxer,” he said. “I have always been a Muay Thai fighter. And I don't think Tawanchai has more Muay Thai experience than me. For me, there is no difference between Muay Thai and kickboxing.”

Tawanchai gunning for the biggest win of his career against Superbon

When Tawanchai steps into the Mecca of Muay Thai to defend his featherweight title for the second time, he will do so on an incredible six-fight win streak spanning nearly two years.

With victories over Niclas Larsen, Petchmorakot, Jamal Yusupov, and ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, Tawanchai knows a thing or two about being in the ring with elite-level talent. But if he can score a win against perhaps the greatest challenge of his combat sports career on Friday night, he will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in the history of Muay Thai.

Who will leave the arena with 26 pounds of championship gold and ultimate bragging rights?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.