“I’m just aiming to do my best” – Superbon not bothered ‘about the outcome’ in feisty battle vs Tawanchai

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and Thai icon Superbon Singha Mawynn knows that his upcoming fight is likely the most important in his career thus far. That said, the 33-year-old veteran is experienced enough to not let the magnitude of his next match affect him mentally.

The Singha Mawynn representative has been in some really big fights over the course of his career, and to Superbon, his showdown with fellow Thai phenom Tawanchai PK Saenchai will be treated like just another day at the office.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon said his only job is to do his best in this fight and leave it all in the ring.

The 33-year-old Bangkok native said:

“For me, this is just another big match in my life. I don’t care about the outcome, I’m just aiming to do my best. And, from there, the audience will appreciate your efforts.”

Fans need not worry, because Superbon always brings the heat in each of his fights.

Superbon Singha Mawynn gets another shot at ONE Championship gold against Tawanchai PK Saenchai

The two will meet at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

The two will meet at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

