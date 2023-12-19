“I want to give him what he wants” – Tawanchai on his desire to face two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is getting ready for the biggest fight of his young professional career so far, but he’s already priming himself for another big matchup down the road.

Tawanchai is set to defend his featherweight Muay Thai gold against fellow Thai warrior, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in the main event at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, December 22nd.

If Tawanchai gets past Superbon, he will have another big fight on his hands – reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai said he was willing to face the two-sport bantamweight king in a super-fight.

The PK Saenchai gym representative said:

“He’s always calling me out, so I want to give him what he wants.”

But first, Tawanchai has to defeat Superbon in order to keep his momentum.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Haggerty wants a piece of featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty might just move up a weight class and challenge the featherweight division’s boogeyman.

The fierce Englishman says he is open to taking on new challenges and looks to test himself against the toughest opponents. Tawanchai, featherweight’s reigning Muay Thai king, represents such a challenge for ‘The General’ and fans are definitely all for it.

In an interview with Daily Star, Haggerty said:

“Tawanchai has been on my mind quite a lot after I faced off with him [after the fight].”

The two met up in Thailand recently and had a bit of a staredown for the media.