Tawanchai reveals he’s a big fan of Superbon’s kickboxing dominance, says he never watched him compete in Muay Thai

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai admitted he is impressed with his upcoming opponent, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn. However, he isn’t all too worried to face him in the Muay Thai realm given his opponent’s lack of experience.

Superbon is considered one of the best kickboxers in the world and is the former world champion in the featherweight division. He even scored 2021’s knockout of the year with his signature head kick knockout of Italian-Armenian legend Giorgio ‘The Doctor’ Petrosyan.

However, Superbon hasn’t actively competed in ‘the art of eight limbs,’ and Tawanchai feels that will work to his advantage.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai said:

“I have known of, respected, and followed [Superbon] throughout his kickboxing career. But I’ve never watched him compete in Muay Thai.”

Still, despite Superbon’s lack of Muay Thai fights under his belt, fans expect this showdown with Tawanchai to produce epic fireworks from start to finish.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn finally settle matters in the ring

After a couple of postponements, reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn will finally get to lock horns next week when they meet face-to-face in the ONE Championship ring.

The two are set to do battle in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 22nd.

