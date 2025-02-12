  • home icon
  • “He had a smile on his face” - Carlo Bumina-ang proud to repay coach Mark Sangiao’s trust as Team Lakay’s next-gen talent

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 12, 2025 09:15 GMT
Carlo Bumina-ang and Mark Sangiao - Photo by ONE Championship
30-year-old Filipino firecracker and Team Lakay star Carlo Bumina-Ang of the Philippines registered another explosive finish last weekend when he took out tough Korean grappler Song Min Jong in under a minute.

Bumina-Ang delivered a bomb performance, battering Song to a pulp in the opening minute of their scheduled three-rounder, and the 30-year-old from Baguio City says he is thankful for being in the position he's in.

Speaking to Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Bumina-Ang says he was happy he made his coach, Team Lakay head Mark Sangiao, proud. And that he's even more proud to be leading the charge for the new-look faction.

Bumina-Ang said:

"Yeah, of course. I saw his face, [coach Mark] had a smile on his face."

Bumina-Ang added:

"Absolutely. I’m so happy that I’m the one who’s representing Team Lakay now."

ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, February 8.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Carlo Bumina-Ang surprised himself with early finish of Song Min Jong: "I know that he’s a tough guy"

If you were to ask Carlo Bumina-Ang, there was no way he would have expected to finish a tough opponent like Song Min Jong so quickly. But he did just that in their memorable clash at ONE Fight Night 28 last weekend.

Bumina-Ang said of the fight:

"Yeah, I was expecting to go to the third round or at least finish a round. I know that he’s a tough guy and he can go toe-to-toe with anyone. He can grapple, he can submit his opponents."

