“He is someone I trained and raised” - Superbon satisfied with Chama’s clinical victory at ONE Friday Fights 109

Superbon is proud of the victory that his protege Chama had in his most recent match. The Thai superstar views it as the young fighter steadily coming to his own.

Ad

The 26-year-old Superbon Training Camp affiliate was among the big winners at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He scored an impressive TKO victory in the third round over Superjeng Tded99 in their catchweight (141 pounds) Muay Thai battle.

Following Chama's victory, Superbon shared his thoughts on the performance of his teammate, telling ONE commentator Mitch Chilson in an interview inside the ring:

"I felt very happy with his performance, and I felt more happy when he won this fight because he is someone I trained and raised. He quit Muay Thai before, and now he’s back fighting here. I’m so happy."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 3:25:56:

Ad

At ONE Friday Fights 109, Chama encountered early trouble when he was knocked down by Superjeng. However, he stayed the course and battled all heart, and it paid off as he knocked down his opponent thrice in the third and final round to book the TKO victory.

The impressive win was the second in as many matches for Chama in the promotion and earned him a $10,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Ad

The replay of ONE Friday Fights 109 is available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

Superbon grateful to be still learning from company of the game's greats

While he is doing his share now of imparting his knowledge to new-generation fighters, Superbon is basking and is grateful to be still in the company of some of the greats of the game and learning from them.

Ad

He, in particular, cited longtime training partner and good friend Nong-O Hama and their mentors Buakaw and Saenchai.

Superbon spoke about them and their impact on him with their presence in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA. He said:

"If you surround yourself with [inaudible] people, you're going to be the same. So, for me, like, they are all good, and we learn a lot from them."

Ad

Superbon was mentored by Buakaw while Nong-O learned under Saenchai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.