“I’ve been building him up” - Superbon says teammate Chama has a bright future ahead

Superbon is proud to witness the growth of one of his proteges, Chama Superbon Training Camp, right before his eyes. At ONE Friday Fights 109 last May 23, the whole world saw why the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion was so high on this kid.

Chama was getting lit up by Superjeng Tded99 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, in their 141-pound Muay Thai bout. It seemed all was lost for the 26-year-old when he suffered an early knockdown scare.

However, with Superbon guiding him in his corner, Chama showcased his warrior spirit and came back with a vengeance in round 3. The youngster went on the score three straight knockdowns in the final round to steal victory from the jaws of defeat.

Superbon grinned from ear to ear after seeing Chama pull off the well-deserved comeback victory. The proud coach and mentor expressed his delight when he was invited to the ring for an interview shortly after the intense fight, where he said:

"Chama is someone I know who fights with his whole heart. I know all of his weaknesses and strengths. I’ve been building him up. I’ve been training him very hard. And I know one day he’s going to be a big-name fighter."

Superbon embracing sharing his knowledge with the new generation

Athletes who compete under the Superbon Training Camp banner receive world-class guidance from the likes of ONE former champions Nong-O Hama, Petchtanong Petchfergus, and, of course, the legendary Trainer Gae.

However, it's the man behind the gym who gives his peers hands-on guidance and firsthand knowledge. Despite still actively fighting, Superbon has found solace in being a coach and mentor at this stage of his career.

The featherweight kickboxing king told Sportskeeda MMA:

"When you teach someone, and you want them to get better, it's another feeling, but it's still a good feeling and [you feel] happy too, because when they're successful, it you're more grateful for them, and then you feel proud of yourself too, because you can help them with your experience."

