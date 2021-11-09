"He doesn't start fighting until he gets almost knocked out" - Stephen Thompson weighs in on Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje fight at UFC 268

Stephen Thompson is impressed with the main card opening lightweight scrap between Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. Both men went to war inside the octagon, with Gaethje emerging victorious via a unanimous decision after three action-packed rounds.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Justin Gaethje tries to get in Michael Chandler's ambulance - looking for another two rounds?



📹 @AdamCatterall Both Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje head to hospital.Justin Gaethje tries to get in Michael Chandler's ambulance - looking for another two rounds? Both Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje head to hospital.Justin Gaethje tries to get in Michael Chandler's ambulance - looking for another two rounds?📹 @AdamCatterall https://t.co/gr1BxsnPXa

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Thompson weighed in on the Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje fight at UFC 268. Comparing it to the rematch between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman, 'Wonderboy' said both Chandler and Gaethje possess similar skillsets.

Hailing both men's wrestling pedigree, Thompson said they chose to stand and trade strikes because trying to take each other down would be a waste of valuable energy. Wonderboy also praised Justin Gaethje's ability to dig deep in fights, claiming 'The Highlight' doesn't start fighting until he almost gets knocked out.

"I think Gaethje's wrestling is really good too. Both of these guys are virtually identical. I'm gonna have a very hard time trying to take this guy down so I'm going to have to stand here and bang with this guy. He might have had a gameplan to go take him down but you're going to wear yourself out with somebody with that wrestling skill level so it was kind of like a neutral thing. He did end up picking him up and slamming him but that was after two rounds of straight war. Both guys were tired, he just got in on the legs. I think it was like the Usman and Covington, neutralize the wrestling and let's just duke it out...He doesn't start fighting until he almost gets knocked out. I'm gonna go here, almost get knocked out, and then I'll start fighting. He's about to get knocked out, he's gonna get finished but he comes back and wins," Thompson said.

Justin Gaethje awaits the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie



Champs Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas explain. 😅 What's it like to share a card with "madman" Justin Gaethje as a teammate?Champs Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas explain. 😅 #UFC268 What's it like to share a card with "madman" Justin Gaethje as a teammate?Champs Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas explain. 😅 #UFC268 https://t.co/7absIcy62w

Justin Gaethje is currently the number two ranked contender in the UFC lightweight division. With top-ranked contender Dustin Poirier fighting champion Charles Oliveira next month at UFC 269, Gaethje believes he should fight the winner of that fight for the title next.

Although Islam Makhachev is also in contention to earn a title shot down the line, it seems almost certain that Justin Gaethje is next in line.

