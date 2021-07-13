"He stay taking Ls" - Kamaru Usman roasts Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson after the former NFL star lost his bet on Conor McGregor at UFC 264

Kamaru Usman has roasted Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson after the former NFL star lost his bet on Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

The reigning UFC welterweight champion commented on an ESPN MMA post regarding a conversation between Dustin Poirier and Chad Ochocinco after UFC 264.

Poirier jestingly called out Ochocinco for betting on Conor McGregor to win their headlining fight at the pay-per-view. Ochocinco had a similarly lighthearted response to Poirier’s words. Usman commented on the Instagram post and stated:

“He stay taking Ls smh”

With his aforementioned comment on the ESPN MMA Instagram post, Kamaru Usman suggested that Chad Ochocinco keeps taking losses. The belief is that Usman was referring to his UFC 261 rematch against Jorge Masvidal.

During the April event's pre-fight press conference, Ochocinco posed as a reporter and publicly confirmed to Masvidal that he was betting on him to beat Usman at UFC 261.

Ochocinco had bet $50K on Masvidal for the PPV. 'Gamebred' ended up losing the welterweight title bout against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' via a second-round KO.

Nevertheless, that seemingly didn’t stop Ochocinco from once again venturing into the world of sports betting.

During the buildup to the UFC 264 trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, Ochocinco revealed that he was betting on McGregor to defeat Poirier. McGregor ended up losing to Poirier via a first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) after a leg injury rendered him unable to continue fighting.

After the main event, 'The Diamond' addressed Ochocinco’s UFC 264 bet and questioned him regarding it during the UFC 264 post-fight press conference:

“I just wanna know how much Chad Ochocinco lost tonight. You bet on Conor?” Dustin Poirier asked. Ochocinco responded by revealing that he’d only bet 20 dollars on Conor McGregor. Poirier smiled and replied, “Okay, okay.”

The next steps for Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier (left); Conor McGregor (right)

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is 2-0 in 2021 thus far and looks to continue his winning ways when he next enters the octagon. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is likely to defend his title in a rematch against Colby Covington later this year.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has hinted at fighting Poirier for a fourth time when he recovers from his broken leg, as the duo look to end their rivalry on a definitive note. The consensus in the MMA community is that McGregor could return from his injury in early 2022 and face Poirier yet again.

As for Poirier, he’s expected to fight current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the title later this year.

