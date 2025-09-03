  • home icon
  • "He still active in the UFC?" - Fans react to Colby Covington beating influencer Chrogman till he throws up during sparring

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Sep 03, 2025 05:08 GMT
Colby Covington thoroughly dominated Chrogman in a recent sparring session. [Image courtesy: @colbycovington on Instagram]
Fans reacted as Colby Covington put a beating on influencer Chrogman during a sparring session.

Covington, the former interim UFC welterweight champion, recently shared a video of a sparring session where he overwhelmed the influencer with punches to the head and the body, dropping him to the canvas several times. As the beatdown concluded, Covington said:

"You can't come to my arena and expect to do good against me... Come on! There's levels to this sh**."

Chrogman, trying to regain composure after absorbing several punches to the head and the body, threw up in the corner of the cage.

Check out the full video below (via @Home_of_Fight):

Fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on the video. Many fans took jabs at him for not displaying the same level of dominance in his recent fights and reduced activity level. Meanwhile, a few compared him to Sean Strickland and pitched a fight between them. Covington has previously shown interest in moving up to middleweight and taking on Strickland.

One fan commented:

"He still active in UFC? If not, just retire."
Another fan wrote:

"Too bad he doesn’t fight like this against other UFC fighters."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on Instagram]
For context, Chrogman, an influencer with 1 million Instagram followers, often fights random fans and professional fighters to create social media content. His Instagram profile shows that he has been on the receiving end of a similar beatdown several times.

Colby Covington is not the only professional fighter to hurt Chrogman

While Colby Covington received fan backlash for beating up Chongson, he is not the first professional fighter to do so. A few months ago, Chrogman shared a video of himself walking into the home of retired kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

A screenshot of the chat displayed in the video showed that Tate called out Chrogman for a sparring session.

Chrogman, wearing boxing gloves and a towel wrapped around his waist, fought Tate on his lawn and was knocked down with body shots and stiff jabs.

Check out the video here.

Chrogman accepted the defeat gracefully and posed for a picture with Tate, indicating the light-hearted nature of their fight.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
