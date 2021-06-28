'He still hasn't given up' - Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals Dana White is still trying to convince him to step out of retirement

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that Dana White still hasn't given up on the hope of convincing the Russian to step out of retirement. It is no secret that White desperately wants the undefeated fighter to return to the octagon after he shocked the world by retiring at UFC 254.

White has already had several meetings with Khabib Nurmagomedov about the latter's potential return, but to no avail. Nurmagomedov has remained steadfast in his decision to stay retired since he's promised his mother he won't fight again. However, rejections don't faze the UFC president.

In an audio clip doing the rounds on YouTube, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that White still hasn't given up on his pursuit of The Eagle. According to Khabib, his manager Ali Abdelaziz rang him up and told him that White wants the former to ask him how much he's willing to pay him to come back for another fight. The Eagle said:

"I think if he was a fighter, he'd never give up.Might've got knocked out or choked to sleep but no giving up. He still hasn't given up. I don't know if I should say this here but a couple of days ago, Ali Abdelaziz called me and told me that Dana rang him up and asked him 'Hey, why doesn't Khabib ask me how much money I'd offer him for a comeback?'"

There ain't no coming back, says Khabib Nurmagomedov

Although Dana White is determined to convince him to return, Khabib Nurmagomedov claims that he doesn't intend to fight again. He has made his decision and no amount of money can change that:

"I'm not interested in that you know. It's over. I made my decision but he's still not giving up. I think not only Dana but the whole UFC office and HQ still think that I'm pricing myself," Khabib explained.

I just finished writing a timeline on @TeamKhabib’s life and career for @FightersOnly! What an amazing story he has. I almost feel we under appreciated him when he was around. As much as I want to see him fight again, it’s great to see the peace he’s found in retirement. pic.twitter.com/FtxJLui6ED — Jim (@MMA_Jim) June 23, 2021

