“He is the strongest fighter of Armenian descent” – Chingiz Allazov says it’s always been his ‘goal’ to beat Marat Grigorian 

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion ‘Chinga’ Chingiz Allazov is at the top of the kickboxing realm today and arguably the world’s best in the sport, pound-for-pound.

Allazov arrived at his lofty perch with big victories over some of the biggest names in kickboxing, but he believes none more important than his most recent foe, Armenian star Marat Grigorian.

‘Chinga’ took care of business against Grigorian last August in a world title defense in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on August 5th.

Allazov took home a hard-earned unanimous decision after five rounds, shutting down Grigorian while making it look easy. The victory is Allazov’s proudest moment.

In an interview with 1newsTV Online, Allazov talked about the significance of defeating Grigorian the way he did and what it means to him.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing king said:

“Even after the fight with Superbon, when I became the undisputed champion, the next day I started training and said that I wanted to beat Marat Grigorian. Even if he wasn’t as dangerous as Superbon, my goal was Marat Grigorian. Because for a decade or more, he is the strongest fighter of Armenian descent who lives in Belgium.”

Chingiz Allazov eyes another Armenian legend to round out his career

For 30-year-old fight veteran ‘Chinga’ Chingiz Allazov, there aren’t many challenges left in his career that really get him going. But there’s one man he wants to see in the ring again before he hangs up his gloves for good.

Allazov wants another crack at legendary Italian-Armenian ‘The Doctor’ Giorgio Petrosyan.

‘Chinga’ and ‘The Doctor’ first met in 2018, with Petrosyan beating Allazov via unanimous decision in Bellator Kickboxing.

Petrosyan is currently still recovering from a brutal knockout loss to Superbon Singha Mawynn in 2021, but is close to making a return to ONE Championship.

Could it be against Allazov? That’s a fight fans definitely want to see.