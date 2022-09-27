"He struggled making that weight" - Henry Cejudo questions Daniel Cormier saying Khamzat Chimaev would've run through Nate Diaz

Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on the backlash Daniel Cormier received from Nate Diaz after claiming that the Stockton native stood no chance against Khamzat Chimaev. 'Triple C' questioned Cormier's prediction while he sympathized with Diaz's reaction.

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz never came to fruition as 'Borz' failed to make weight by a margin of 7.5 lbs. Cejudo noted that the Chechen-born Swede might not have shown up in his best shape if he had made the 171 lbs limit.

The former two-division champion recently said on his YouTube channel:

"What if Khamzat Chimaev really did make a 170 pounds [171]? How would he be the next day? You know, Nate Diaz, he's good off of his back. He's submitted people off of his back. He can throw triangles, he can throw a bunch of things... Or even the way he caught Tony Ferguson."

Watch Henry Cejudo's comments on the beef between Cormier and Diaz below:

After Chimaev missed weight, Diaz was booked to fight Tony Ferguson in the pay-per-view headliner. The Stockton native seemingly struggled against the leg kicks of 'El Cucuy' in the first three rounds of the bout. Nevertheless, in the penultimate frame, he latched onto a guillotine choke, forcing the tap from Ferguson.

The beef between Daniel Cormier and Nate Diaz

Daniel Cormier ingnited beef with both headlining fighters in the aftermath of UFC 279. Tony Ferguson did not like being called "done" after a fourth-round submission loss to Diaz, which was 'El Cucuy's fifth in a row.

Meanwhile, 'DC' also said that Diaz was lucky to have gotten rebooked against Ferguson instead of his originally scheduled opponent Khamzat Chimaev. Cormier seemingly has no doubt that 'Borz' would've run through the Stockton native if the previously slated headlining matchup materialized.

The former UFC double champion said on the DC & RC show:

“Nate Diaz not fighting Khamzat was a gift from God. Like, that is literally best case scenario for him ... I will sit here and say this without a shadow of a doubt, he was going to lose to Khamzat Chimaev, and he was going to lose badly. As much as Nate dismisses the guy, he just doesn’t have the skillset to stop the guy from doing what he does.”

Watch the DC & RC Show below:

Never one to mince his words, Diaz strongly expressed his disapproval of Cormier's comments via Twitter, calling him a "fat m*******cker." In response, 'DC' simply told the UFC superstar to "relax."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Nate Diaz has some issue with Daniel Cormier Nate Diaz has some issue with Daniel Cormier 👀 https://t.co/BKlD1G4iUm

