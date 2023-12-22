“He has taken care of me since I was a child” – Tawanchai opens up on brotherhood with close friend Prajanchai

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will defend his belt for a second time at ONE Friday Fights 46. On December 22, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the young world champion will face former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn - his toughest opponent yet.

It's been a long road for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai king. Despite being just 24 years old, the Thai superstar already has over 160 pro fights. One man who has been with him nearly every step of the way is fellow ONE fighter, teammate, and bona fide Muay Thai legend Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Tawanchai opened up about his relationship with his fellow Saenchai protege:

"I have been with him [Prajanchai] for almost ten years. He has taken care of me since I was a child. But when I was growing up, we didn't stick together very often. But we call each other all the time."

If you want to be the best, you better walk with the best. The Thai world champion is exactly where he is today due to the company he shares in and out of the gym. This will not only give you the best version of yourself, but it will also grant you life-long brotherhoods with those you walk with.

Tawanchai sees his fight with Superbon ending in a KO

While this world title bout has the entire Muay Thai and kickboxing media split down the middle, Tawanchai sees a clear ending to it. This battle of an unstoppable force and an immovable object will only see one outcome - someone getting flatlined. And we have a feeling that the defending world champion doesn't see himself doing that.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai megastar said:

